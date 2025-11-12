Scindia interacts with 1st batch of Ashtalakshmi Darshan participants

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday virtually interacted with the first batch of students on a trip to all northeastern states for a first-hand experience of the region under a central scheme.

Scindia, the Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), said while conceptualising the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme, the government consciously resolved to ensure equal participation of boys and girls, according to an official release.

He described Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a distinctive cultural and educational exchange initiative under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, designed to strengthen emotional and cultural bonds between youth across India.

The programme will give students a chance to immerse themselves in the region's languages, traditions, environment, and community life, helping them see India in its full diversity and unity.

Recalling his recent visit to Ziro Valley, Scindia spoke fondly of its serene charm, saying it felt like "time slows down just enough for you to listen to the earth." His reflections resonated with the students, many of whom shared similar impressions from their own travels through the valley and Itanagar.

The minister asked a student, Saumya Bisht from Uttarakhand, whether she would bring her family or friends to Arunachal Pradesh next time, to which she replied with a smile, "Both." While interacting with Rucha Parab from Goa about the contrasting climates, he briefly switched to Marathi to the students' surprise.

Deepani, also from Goa, described her experience in Ziro Valley as deeply positive and memorable.

The inaugural edition of the programme brought together 39 students – 19 from Goa and 20 from Uttarakhand – who are visiting Arunachal Pradesh as part of the first batch.

Rajiv Gandhi University, a Central University in Arunachal Pradesh, is hosting the first batch.

Organised and funded by the MDoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC), the programme aims to strengthen youth-to-youth connect, foster inter-regional understanding, and promote cultural appreciation in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, the government said.

The programme involves 1,280 students in 40 batches from 28 states/UTs visiting and experiencing all northeastern states.

Students from Rajiv Gandhi University, including a My Bharat Awardee (2023-24), also shared their experiences of interacting with participants from Goa and Uttarakhand.