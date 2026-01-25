Scindia launches 2 bamboo projects for NE in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday launched two key bamboo projects for the northeast in Guwahati, officials said.

On the occasion, MoUs were signed by the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) with Amazon, Flipkart and All Time Plastics to improve market integration, and enhance the overall value proposition of bamboo-based enterprises in the region, they said.

One of the projects launched is aimed at strengthening traditional bamboo artisan clusters by enhancing market access, modernising products and linking them with digital and retail ecosystems, the officials said.

The second project pertains to promotion of engineered bamboo products through cluster strengthening and export facilitation in the northeastern region, they added. PTI SSG SSG RBT