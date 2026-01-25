Scindia lays foundation stone of Rs 450 crore Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Minister for Development of North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 450 crore 'Matabari Tourism Circuit' at Narikel Kunja in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

Under the project, five tourist destinations - Maa Tripura Sundari temple and Chhabimura in Gomati district, Neermahal and Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary in Sepahijala district, and Dumber in Dhalai district will get a major facelift.

Addressing the programme, Scindia said employment opportunities will be created with the commencement of the Matabari Tourism Circuit.

Stunned by the beauty of Dumbur lake comprising as many as 48 islands, the DoNER minister urged tourists across the world to visit the place to have a feeling of paradise.

"I am overwhelmed by the beauty of Dumbur lake, which comprises 48 islands. It appears that Mother Nature has blessed Dumbur lake abundantly. I urge the domestic tourists as well as foreigners to visit the place and feel as if you are in paradise," he said.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, senior state and NEC officials were present during the foundation stone laying event.

While Matabari is one of the 51 'Shakti Pithas', Chabimura is often called the mini Amazon of India, and Neermahal is the only lake palace in Eastern India.

Later, speaking to the media, Scindial said during his three-day visit to Tripura, he unveiled projects worth approximately Rs 950 crore in diverse sectors, from solar micro grids to tourism to agarwood industries and healthcare.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream of making 'Ashtalaxmi', often referred to as the eight Northeastern states, a centre point of the country's development and growth. We are working in this direction," he said. PTI PS RG