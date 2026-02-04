Scindia meets hail-hit farmers, directs relief and compensation

Ashoknagar (MP), Feb 4 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday met farmers affected by the recent hailstorm in Narkheda area of Ashoknagar district and directed the administration to provide relief and compensation at the earliest.

The Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region visited the affected fields, inspected the crop damage, and listened to the grievances of the farmers, according to an official release.

"This disaster is not just a loss of crops, but a deep blow to the farmers' hard work, hopes and year-long toil," Scindia said.

He directed the district administration to conduct an immediate survey of the affected areas, assess the actual damage and ensure prompt relief and compensation to eligible farmers.

Scindia said the government stands with farmers in their distress and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

The BJP MP also stressed that the assistance process should be transparent, simple, and time-bound so that farmers do not have to make unnecessary rounds of government offices.

He said the BJP government is working with a firm resolve to serve farmers under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. PTI LAL NSK