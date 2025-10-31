Scindia, Meghalaya CM to lay foundation of Rs 230-crore Sohra Tourism Circuit

Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the integrated development of Sohra Tourism Circuit, a flagship project aimed at transforming Meghalaya's iconic rain belt into a global eco-tourism destination, officials said.

The event marks a major step in the Union government's continued commitment to unlocking the tourism and livelihood potential of the North Eastern Region, they said.

Meghalaya Tourism minister Timothy D Shira will also be present on the occasion.

Officials said the project, valued at over Rs 200 crore, is being funded under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.

The initiative seeks to strengthen tourism infrastructure, promote sustainable livelihoods, and preserve Sohra's distinctive cultural and natural heritage.

According to an official statement, the Sohra Tourism Circuit aims to enhance visitor facilities, encourage eco-friendly tourism, and generate inclusive employment opportunities for local communities.

The focus is on ensuring that the economic benefits of tourism growth are shared equitably while protecting the fragile environment of the area.

Under the larger tourism development plan, projects worth around Rs 230 crore have been sanctioned by the DoNER Ministry for Meghalaya, including a 5-star resort at Sohra, a skywalk and tourist hub at Mawkdok, and eco-cottage clusters at Umiam and Sohra, to be developed under a public-private partnership model.

The Sohra circuit will serve as a model for sustainable tourism development in the Northeast, aligning with Meghalaya's "high-value, low-volume" approach that balances growth with conservation.

Officials said the project will also integrate "micro tourism clusters" anchored around local villages, ensuring that communities are active participants in tourism-led development.

As part of the foundation ceremony, Scindia and Sangma will visit stalls showcasing local crafts and enterprises and interact with entrepreneurs, artisans, and tourism stakeholders.

The event will include a public programme and media interaction highlighting the project's expected impact on employment generation, skill development, and regional connectivity.

"The Sohra circuit project is not merely an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in the people and future of Meghalaya," a senior official said, adding that it will open new avenues for entrepreneurship, rural income, and responsible tourism.

The Ministry of DoNER noted that the project reflects the Centre's broader vision for the Northeast as a hub of eco-tourism, innovation, and green growth.

Sohra, globally known as one of the wettest places on earth, attracts thousands of visitors every year for its waterfalls, caves, and rich cultural heritage, but has long faced infrastructural challenges that limited its tourism potential.

Scindia's visit will also include a review of ongoing DoNER-funded development projects in Meghalaya and interactions with officials to assess the progress of infrastructure schemes in the state.

On November 2, the Union minister will visit the Mawmluh Cave, globally recognised for its geo-tourism significance and as a site that contributed to defining the Meghalayan Age in geological history.

Later in the day, Scindia will travel to Guwahati where he is scheduled to inaugurate several key DoNER projects and visit IIT Guwahati.

Officials said the Sohra Tourism Circuit, once completed, is expected to become one of the Northeast's most prominent tourism corridors, combining natural beauty with sustainable livelihood creation and long-term economic growth. PTI JOP RG