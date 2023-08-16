Scindia operates drone with national flag to showcase developmental works at Gwalior

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday operated a drone displaying the national flag to showcase developmental works in Gwalior.

As part of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the drone unfurled the national flag as it took to the skies before hovering over the sites of developmental works.

Scindia, who hails from Gwalior, operated the drone and also shared a short video about the initiative on social media platform X.

Showcasing nine developmental works of Gwalior through the drone was an unforgettable moment. The projects are a symbol of the double engine government's commitment to the people of Gwalior, the minister said in a post.

The event was organised by Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace. PTI RAM ANB ANB