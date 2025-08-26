Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut among dignitaries at RSS' centenary celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Yoga guru Ramdev, JDU leader KC Tyagi, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anupriya Patel were among the dignitaries who attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday.

The three-day programme, themed "100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons", began at Vigyan Bhawan here.

On the first day of the lecture series here, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared his vision for the future of India and the role of 'swayamsevaks' (RSS volunteers) in shaping it. He will respond to questions from the participants on the third day of the event.

In a massive public outreach, the RSS has planned to organise several events, including more than one lakh 'Hindu sammelans', across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Bhagwat's address at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, which falls on October 2 this year.

It also has plans to conduct a nationwide door-to-door public contact programme during its centenary year. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS