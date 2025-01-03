Scindia releases book tracing 300-year history of Gwalior dynasty and royal priests

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday unveiled a book that traces the history of the Scindia dynasty and of the Shende family -- the royal priests -- over the past 300 years.

The Marathi book -- 'Prakashatun Prakashakade", authored by Rajendra Shende and Datta Joshi -- documents the journey of the Scindia family who ruled the principality of Kanherkhed near Satara in Maharashtra, and the Shende clan from adjoining Rahimatpur.

"The book spells out not just the history of the two families, but that of the Maratha empire and of India," Scindia, the head of the erstwhile royal family, said at a function to release the book.

Tryambak Shende, the current royal priest (raj purohit) of the Scindia household, and his family members were also present at the book release function here.

Scindia said the history of India had too much focus on the rule of the Mughals, the British and other foreign powers.

"Very little is written in history books about the Marathas who fought every foreign power, be it the Portuguese, the Spanish powers, Mughals, Pathans, Ahmed Shah Abdali, British," he said.

Scindia said bravery and religion were two sides of the same coin of the India story and were an inspiration for generations.

The book traces the history of the families to Mahadji Shinde and Chintaman Shende of Rahimatpur, who were the priests to Mahadji Shinde in the 18th century.

After Mahadji Shinde established the kingdom in Gwalior, some members of the Shende family accompanied them and were involved in overseeing matters of religion of the rulers.

The Shende family was involved in presiding over the daily worship, pujas on special occasions and arranging marriages of the Scindia dynasty, a tradition that has continued for generations. PTI SKU SKU TIR TIR