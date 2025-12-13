Scindia releases stamp marking 150 yrs of Bombay Gymkhana; calls it tribute to its sporting legacy

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Department of Posts on Saturday released a commemorative stamp to mark the 150th anniversary of the Bombay Gymkhana, with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia calling it a tribute to the institution's storied sporting legacy.

Scindia, who formally released the commemorative postage stamp at the Bombay Gymkhana here, expressed hope that it would act as a travelling messenger in the palm of every individual as it journeys from envelope to envelope and hand to hand.

Much like sport itself, he said, the stamp carries stories and values, inspiring young boys and girls to take up sports, remain active, and believe in the power of institutions to positively shape lives.

Drawing a parallel between India Post and the Bombay Gymkhana Club, Scindia said that both institutions are rooted in conveying emotions, connecting people, and bridging generations, according to the release.

Established in 1875, the Bombay Gymkhana has stood as a distinguished pillar of India’s sporting and social heritage, nurturing generations of athletes while serving as a vibrant hub for cultural and sporting pursuits, it said. The institution has played a vital role in fostering sportsmanship, camaraderie, and a strong sense of community engagement, the statement said.

The commemorative stamp will be available for the public through Philatelic Bureaux and available online through www.epostoffice.gov.in, it added.