Scindia reviews progress of development projects; accepts poor condition of Gwalior roads

Gwalior, Sep 15 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday reviewed the progress of development works in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and directed officials to ensure their completion in time.

During the review meeting held at Gwalior collectorate, the Union Minister for communications as well as development of north-east region, also fixed deadlines for pending projects.

Several of these projects have been stuck, which is causing inconvenience to people, officials said.

"The roads of Gwalior are in a bad shape. They will be divided into red, yellow and green zones. The red category means very poor condition, yellow indicates damage due to water or sewerage and green means roads are fine," he told reporters after the meeting.

In the next meeting, a complete plan will be prepared along with the required funds, Scindia said while asserting that all political representatives were united in working for the city's development.

He also asked the media to report "positively" on issues.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, he said Gwalior region is a centre with historical and cultural heritage with immense possibilities of development.

"In such a situation, it is the need of the hour to speed up projects related to infrastructure, education, health, drinking water, sanitation and public facilities. There should be no compromise on the quality of work," Scindia said.

Gwalior can be established as an ideal district in the coming years, the Union minister added.

The meeting focused on bringing Chambal water to Gwalior, the elevated road project, sewerage issues and road repairs.

During the meeting, deadlines were fixed for a number of projects, including for both phases of Gwalior Elevated Road, aimed at easing the traffic situation in the city.

The first 10-km stretch of the elevated road project, sanctioned in June 2022 and scheduled for completion in August 2025, has been delayed and is now expected by October 2026, the Union minister said.

The second 13-km stretch from Phoolbagh to Girwai Naka, launched in December 2024, is targeted for completion by November 2027, he added.

Phase-1 is coming up at a cost of Rs 446.92 crore, while Phase-2 costs Rs 926.21 crore.

The multi-level parking project at Maharaj Bada, worth Rs 82 crore, started in 2021, might be completed by 2026, Scindia said.

An underpass near a hospital will also be constructed soon, while one of the four planned entry gates to the city remains pending.

The renovation work of Gwalior railway station worth Rs 534.70 crore will be completed by April 2026 and will include new platforms and modern passenger amenities, while ensuring all heritage aspects.

"The work of land acquisition for the Agra-Gwalior Expressway costing Rs 4613 crore has started. This project will accelerate industrial and commercial development," the official said.

In the meeting, the Union Minister expressed gratitude to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for Elevated Road, Agra Expressway and Western Bypass.

He thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the renovation of Gwalior station, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for water supply projects and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for Ambedkar Dham.

"With the joint efforts of the Central and state governments, Gwalior will emerge in a more prosperous, strong and modern form in the times to come," Scindia said.

The meeting was attended by state ministers Tulsi Silawat, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Narayan Singh Kushwah, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh and MLAs of the region along with officials.

On Sunday, Scindia inspected the Ambedkar Memorial at Jaurasi and directed officials to incorporate suggestions made by public representatives. PTI MAS LAL COR BNM