Scindia reviews Tripura's Matabari tourism plan, calls for global best practices

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Centre is committed to unlocking Tripura's immense potential and showcasing its rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the world, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Wednesday.

Chairing a review meeting on the development of the Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura, Scindia, who is the Union Minister of Development of North East region, urged officials to study global best practices.

He further encouraged officials to draw inspiration from the successful models of Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kevadia (Gujarat) to ensure a holistic, world-class tourism experience for visitors.

According to an official statement, the Union minister said guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make every state a global tourism destination, the government is committed to unlocking Tripura's immense potential, showcasing its rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the world.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made on initiatives aimed at transforming Tripura into a vibrant hub of cultural, spiritual and eco-tourism.

The meeting focused on enhancing international connectivity at Agartala airport, redesigning major tourist attractions such as Neer Mahal, Tepania, Jampui Pura and Udaipur. It also discussed on developing the Dumbur islands through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to encourage private investment and sustainable growth.

The minister highlighted the importance of integrating civil conservation architecture and capacity building across seven verticals such as local tourist guides and related services, to strengthen employment and skill development within the tourism ecosystem.

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha also attended the meeting.