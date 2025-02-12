Scindia says India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027, slams Cong for attacks on PM Modi

Bhopal, Feb 12 (PTI) India will surpass Japan and Germany to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, said Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, advising the Congress to turn pages of history before targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rate of inflation was 8.3-9 per cent in 2014, when Modi first took over as the PM, and it has now come down to 4.5 per cent, he claimed.

The unemployment rate had reached 10 per cent during the Congress rule, which has been limited to 3 per cent under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Minister of Communications told reporters in Bhopal.

“India will surpass Japan and Germany to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 under PM Modi. The Congress should turn the pages of history before commenting about him and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government,” he said.

During the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) regime, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of banks had risen to 11 per cent and the rule of crony capitalism prevailed, said the BJP leader.

“Today, PM Modi has cleaned up the balance sheets of banks and limited the NPA ratio to 2.6 per cent,” he said.

Earlier, Scindia arrived here to attend a wedding function. He also met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan and former home minister Narottam Mishra at his residence. PTI MAS NR