Scindia slams Rahul for statements against EC, economy; says it reflects his 'bankrupt mentality'

Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for statements against the Election Commission and the country's economy and asserted it reflected the latter's "bankrupt mentality".

Gandhi has been attacking the ECI for what he claimed was "vote theft" to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress leader had also endorsed US President Donald Trump's statement in which India's economy, among the fastest growing in the world, was referred to as "dead".

"Those who consider India's economy 'dead' and question our institutions like Election Commission, judiciary, armed forces show their bankrupt mentality," the Union minister said here without naming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"The Election Commission has established India's electoral process and India's democracy at the global level. But, they (Congress and Rahul Gandhi) always try to belittle our constitutional institutions by raising questions and seeking proofs. The ECI is a constitutional body and it works with transparency to hold free and fair elections," Scindia asserted.

India has established its credibility as the largest democracy in the world but the "Congress is trampling it", he claimed.

"They always raise questions on the Indian Army's valour by asking it to give proofs, always put stigma on the country's judiciary, they lower the dignity of the Prime Minister, and term the economy as dead," Scindia said attacking the opposition party.

Scindia thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for giving Rs 1250 along with a Raksha Bandhan gift of Rs 250 to beneficiaries of the state government's Ladli Behna scheme.

Scindia said he had met MP BJP president Hemant Khandelwal earlier in the day and would also meet the party's organization general secretary Hitanand Sharma. PTI MAS BNM