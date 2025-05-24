Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘habitually’ questioning India’s unity and integrity

Gwalior, May 24 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is in the habit of questioning the country’s unity even when Indians are united.

The remarks came after he was asked about the three questions that Gandhi has put forth to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“It is Rahul Gandhi’s habit to question the unity, integrity, and honour of the country, especially at a time when 140 crore Indians are standing united and some elements are questioning India’s sovereignty and unity,” he told reporters here on Friday night.

The Union Minister for Communications also slammed the Congress leader over the timing of his questions directed at Jaishankar.

“Even when faced with terrorists and enemies? Raising such questions during such serious times–what kind of ideology is that? Neither you nor we can understand it,” said Scindia, a scion of the erstwhile Gwalior kingdom.

Once a close confidant of Gandhi, Scindia parted ways with the Congress and joined the BJP in 2018.

Gandhi on Friday targeted Jaishankar, claiming that India’s foreign policy had “collapsed”. He tagged a post by the Congress that carried a video clip of Jaishankar answering questions on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Indo-Pak conflict, during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"Will JJ (Jaishankar) explain: Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn't a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to "mediate" between India and Pakistan?" Gandhi said.