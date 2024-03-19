Scindia speaks to Rajasthan CM after MP girl studying in Kota abducted

Bhopal: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma after a female student hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district was allegedly abducted from Kota, a coaching hub in the adjoining state, for ransom.

Advertisment

Scindia, a BJP leader, assured the woman's family of her early release from captivity.

The 21-year-old student, a resident of Shivpuri district, was preparing for competitive exams in Kota, a town in Rajasthan known for its coaching centres, her family has said.

The Union minister's office shared a video on a social media platform, in which Scindia is seen talking to a woman member of the victim's family.

Advertisment

In a statement shared by his office, Scindia described the incident as sad and informed that he has urged Chief Minister Sharma, who is also his party colleague, to order immediate action in the matter.

Advertisment

"During talks with Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma, I urged him to take immediate action. I also spoke to the woman's father and assured to bring his daughter back. Soon our daughter from Shivpuri will be back with us. In these difficult times, I stand firmly with the victim's family," Scindia said.

Shivpuri falls under the Guna Lok Sabha seat, the home turf of Scindia, from where he is the BJP candidate for the upcoming polls.

The woman's father, in a police complaint, stated that his wife had taken their daughter to Kota in August last year for exam coaching and she was living in a hostel under the Vigyan Nagar police station area.

In the complaint, the man claimed he has received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh and also pictures of his daughter with her hands and feet tied, Kota Circle Inspector Satish Chaudhary told PTI on Tuesday.

The police, however, were yet to confirm if she was abducted from Kota.