Scindia takes 'charitrahin' dig at Congress

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) In a veiled attack on Congress, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the main opposition party has become "charitrahin" (characterless).

He was reacting to the alleged use of derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, When asked for a reaction, Scindia, without naming the Congress, said the party has become "charitrahin" (characterless).

"Be it politics or personal life, a level of decency should be observed. People have shown them (Congress) what happens to the person or the organisation when all limits are violated," he added.

While we address our country as Bharat Mata, using wrong words against a mother is highly condemnable, said the Union minister.

He said India is moving forward to become a 'Vishwaguru' under the leadership of PM Modi; however, some forces within India want to erase the existence of the country.

He said India has always emerged as a star by defeating such powers in thousands of years of history and will continue to shine in the future.

Earlier in the day, Scindia addressed BJP workers at the Indore office. He also spoke about the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Referring to Modi's recent visit to China, he said the prime minister has introduced India's strength, capability, and self-reliance to the entire world community.

Scindia referred to India's economic growth rate reaching 7.80 per cent in the April-June quarter and said, "We have become the fourth largest economic power in the world, leaving behind Japan, and by the year 2027, we will become the third largest economic power in the world, leaving behind Germany as well." PTI HWP MAS NSK