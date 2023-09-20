Jyotiraditya Scindia to inaugurate upgraded infra at Tezu airport in Arunachal

Itanagar: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with CM Pema Khandu will inaugurate the newly-developed infrastructure at the Tezu Airport in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on September 24.

The newly-developed infrastructure include the extended runway, a new apron, a new terminal building, a fire station and an ATC Tower. These have been built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The airport has been developed on 212 acre of land, and is capable of handling operations for ATR-72-type aircraft. The Airports Authority of India did the upgradation work of the airport, they said.

The airport was operationalised in 2018 under regional connectivity scheme UDAN. It is at present connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.

The terminal building of the airport has an area of 4,000 sqm with a peak-hour capacity of 300 passengers. It has five check-in counters at present, and will be increased to eight in the future.

The airport has two arrival carrousels and two aircraft parking bays for ATR-72-type aircraft, officials said.

The terminal building has a double-insulated roofing system, energy-efficient lighting system, solid waste management system, a system to re-use treated water for flushing and horticulture purposes and integrated rainwater harvesting.

The upgradation would help the airport handle more traffic, ensure better connectivity of the north-eastern region with the rest of the country, and boost tourism and trade, besides generating employment, officials said.