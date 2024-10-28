Scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Wadiyar campaigns for Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Oct 28 (PTI) Scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar on Monday joined Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to campaign for JD(S) candidate for Channapatna by-poll, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Addressing the gathering, Wadiyar, who is the BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, said Channapatna is a key area to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikasit Bharat' (Developed India).

"The golden era of old Mysuru region during the reign of Mysuru royal family would be revived if Nikhil gets elected." Nikhil is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and son of Kumaraswamy.

He is trying his luck for the third time in electoral politics from Channapatna assembly seat.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaraswamy assured the people that his family would have a house in Channapatna if Nikhil is elected to the Karnataka Assembly.

Nikhil lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya seat and 2023 Assembly election from Ramanagara.

Nikhil is pitted against Congress heavyweight C P Yogeeshwara in Channapatna. Yogeeshwara, who was a BJP MLC earlier, resigned from the Legislative Council to join the Congress. PTI GMS ROH