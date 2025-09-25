SCO more than political, economic forum, also platform to deepen cultural understanding: MoS Singh

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is more than a political and economic forum, asserting that the SCO is also a platform to "deepen cultural understanding" and people-to-people ties.

In his address at the opening session of the 2nd SCO Young Authors' Conference held in Delhi, he also said the ideas exchanged during the two-day event will also "contribute to a more vibrant and culturally rich SCO region".

Besides, authors and other delegates from different SCO member states, many diplomats posted here at embassies of countries, which are part of the regional grouping, including Russia and Pakistan, also attended the event.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017.

Delegates from India, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, among others, are also taking part in the conference that has multiple thematic sessions and a range of speakers lined up over the two days.

"Your presence here today is a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation and shared vision that lies at the core of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)," Singh said in his address.

And, this conference is a significant example of the "collaborative spirit" between the ministries and other partners, he said.

Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust, India are the co-hosts of event, along with other partners.

The SCO is more than a political and economic platform, he said, adding, "it is also a platform to deepen cultural understanding and also people to people ties".

The ideas exchanged here will not only shape individual trajectories as authors and artists, but will "also contribute to a more vibrant and culturally rich SCO region", Singh said.

The success of the first edition of the conference held in 2023 under India's chairmanship "set a high standard" and it is a matter of great pride that this biennial event is a now a fixture on the calendar for creative thinkers and writers, he added.

The theme of this conference, "Dynamics of Creative Spaces in Digital Age", is both "timely and consequential," the MoS asserted.

It resonates deeply with India's own national vision as formulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "we must harness technology creatively for the welfare and progress of our society".

The Union minister said this conference reflects direct manifestation of the government of India's unwavering commitment to empower the next generation.

This event provides a unique opportunity to build a community of creative minds, to share perspectives and also learn from one another's experiences, he said.

In his address, he also underlined that as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, "I witness the increasing relevance of cultural diplomacy at global stage".

This conference is a living testament to "shared commitment" of SCO member states, youth cooperation, and cultural linkages, Singh said.

"May our shared passion for creativity be a foundation for peace, prosperity and cultural harmony within the SCO," he said.

Russian author Anna Babina, based in St Petersburg, is also attending the event.

"This is my first time in India, and the experience of being here is inspiring me to write something about my India visit," she told PTI on the sidelines of the event. PTI KND SHS NB