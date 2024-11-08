Scolded by father for buying cake and chocolate, boy runs away from home

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy ran away from his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after being scolded by his father for buying a cake, chocolates and cold drinks after taking the money from home without informing any member, police said.

The teenager has been untraceable ever since he left his house in Dombivli East on Wednesday evening, they said.

"The boy took some money from home without informing anyone and purchased a chocolate, a cold drink, and a cake. After his father found him consuming these items alone at home, he asked the boy where he got the money from. To this, the boy said he bought the food after one of his friends gave him the money," an official said.

"His father then insisted on naming the friend who provided the money. But angry with him, the boy left home and did not return. When his family members failed to trace him despite carrying out a frantic search, they approached the police and filed a missing person's complaint, he said.

A case of kidnapping was registered at the Manpada police station in this connection, and a search operation has been launched, he added. PTI COR NP