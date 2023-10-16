Scolded by mother for watching TV, Class XII student commits suicide in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) An 18-year-old class XII student committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly after being reprimanded by her mother for watching TV, police said on Monday.

On Sunday night, Manisha closed the door of a room from inside and allegedly hanged herself from the fan with the help of a dupatta. The family members raised an alarm when the door did not open till late on Monday morning, Ubhaon police station SHO MK Srivastava said.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, Srivastava said.

Police have found a suicide note from the spot, in which it is written she is committing suicide after being rebuked by her mother, the SHO added.

According to the family, Manisha was watching a TV serial late on Sunday, and her mother had scolded her for that.