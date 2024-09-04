Scolded for excessive use of mobile, teen runs away from home in Thane district

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Thane district ran away from home after being scolded by her parents for spending too much time on the mobile phone, an official said on Wednesday.

The teenager left her home at Khoni in the Dombivli area around 1.15 pm on Monday and did not return.

In their complaint to the Manpada police, her parents said she stepped out of the house after they reprimanded her for excessive use of her mobile phone, the official said.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 137 (2) for kidnapping, the official added. PTI COR NR