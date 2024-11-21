Scolded for taking mother's gold ring without permission, woman ends life in Mumbra

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

She consumed phenyl in her house in Shibli Nagar on Wednesday and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Shil Daighar police station official said.

"As per kin, she was upset at being reprimanded and slapped for taking her mother's gold ring without asking the latter. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM