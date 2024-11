Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after a truck knocked down his scooter on Ghodbunder Road here on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The victim was identified as Bhagwan Patel.

He was hit by a truck from behind near Ovla Naka around 1.30 pm and died on the spot, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The unidentified truck driver fled from the scene with the vehicle.

Further probe is on, the official said. PTI COR KRK