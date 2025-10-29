Scooter rider, traffic cop fined after on-camera spat over helmet and number plate

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) A viral video showed a heated argument between a scooter rider, caught travelling without a helmet in Thane, and a traffic constable who was riding another two-wheeler with an unclear number plate, prompting police to take action against both.

The helmetless rider was penalised and a fine of Rs 2,000 was also imposed on the traffic constable, police said on Tuesday. They did not specify the amount of fine imposed on the helmetless rider.

The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday.

The scooter rider was stopped and penalised for the helmet violation, which led to the confrontation seen in the video.

In the footage, the penalised man is seen accusing the constable of riding a scooter with an incorrect front number plate. Police later clarified that while the rear number plate was clear, the front plate was not, and action was taken accordingly.

The traffic cop was fined Rs 2,000 for "using a friend's scooter without proper compliance," a senior police official said.

"Appropriate action has been taken on both sides and further inquiry is underway based on video evidence," he added. PTI COR GK