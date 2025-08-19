Scooter-riding lesson turns tragic, two found dead in Anandapur canal in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) What began as a routine scooter-riding lesson ended in tragedy for a young couple from the city's Anandapur area, whose bodies were recovered from a canal in Nonadanga on Tuesday, within 24 hours of their disappearance, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ronita Baidya (23) of Uttar Panchanna Gram and Rohit Agarwal, a delivery executive, according to police.

The two had gone to Nonadanga near the Chinese temple in Anandapur on Monday afternoon, where Ronita was learning to ride scooter under Rohit's guidance, an officer said.

"Eyewitnesses claimed the couple got into a heated argument near the canal. Rohit was seen running, followed by Ronita. Rohit reportedly lost his balance and fell into the water, and Ronita jumped in after him in what appeared to be an attempt to rescue him," said an officer from Anandapur police station.

A search operation was launched by Anandapur Police shortly after they were reported missing.

On Tuesday, professional divers combed the rain-swollen Nonadanga canal, and by afternoon, both bodies were recovered —first Rohit's, then Ronita's, he said.

"Preliminary probe suggests that the incident was accidental, triggered by an emotional altercation and a moment of panic. The strong current, intensified by monsoon rains, may have made it impossible for either to swim to safety," he said.

"As of now, we are ruling out any foul play, but a formal post-mortem examination report is awaited," the policeman said. PTI SCH MNB