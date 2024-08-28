Scooterist injured in wall collapse

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A man riding a scooter was injured on Wednesday when a portion of a wall crashed on him at an arterial road near a busy traffic junction on Wednesday, officials said.

A part of the beautification wall under a bridge near Teen Hath Naka caved in at around 5:30 PM, injuring Lalji Dhukar (55). He was rushed to a private hospital by traffic police constables.

Personnel of the Fire Brigade and district disaster force cleared the debris from the spot, he added. PTI COR NSK