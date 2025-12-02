Scope of ISIS Investigation Research Cell in NIA broadened: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The government has widened the scope of the ISIS Investigation Research Cell (IIRC) in the NIA to other theatres of terrorism and renamed it as the Counter Terrorism Research Cell (CTRC), Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said exclusive divisions, such as the Anti Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), Anti Cyber Terrorism Division (ACTD), Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Cell, Financial Analysis Unit (FAU) and a Special Cell comprising legal experts, have also been created in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said a specialised unit -- the National Terror Data Fusion and Analysis Centre (NTDFAC) -- has been established in the NIA for enabling big data analytics and facilitating the automation and digitisation of the various investigative processes and procedures that will strengthen supervision and enhance efficiency, consistency and accountability.

"The Government has created ISIS Investigation Research Cell (IIRC) in NIA in January, 2018 and broadened its scope to other theatres of terrorism and renamed it as Counter Terrorism Research Cell (CTRC)," Rai said.

Giving details of steps taken to strengthen the NIA, he said the agency has a total of 1,901 sanctioned posts at present, of which 769 have been sanctioned over the last five years.

"Further, the mandate of NIA has also been expanded to investigate offences related to Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Human Trafficking, Cyber Terrorism and Arms Act, 1959. Footprint of NIA has been expanded pan India, by establishing 21 branch offices in different parts of the country, with 02 Zonal Offices (in Guwahati and Jammu) and Headquarter at Delhi," the minister said in his reply.

He said the NIA probes and prosecutes offences affecting the sovereignty, security and integrity of India, friendly relations with foreign states, matters relating to international treaties etc. specified in the schedule to the NIA Act, 2008. PTI ABS RC