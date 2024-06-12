Scorching heat in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar records maximum temperature at 46.7 deg C

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under excessive heat where Sriganganagar recorded the maximum temperature at 46.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a MeT department official said.

Meanwhile, Pilani recorded 46.2 degrees, followed by 46.1 degrees in Churu, 45.6 degrees in Karauli, 45.4 degrees in Sangaria, 45.3 degrees each in Fatehpur and Dholpur, 45 degrees each in Alwar and Bikaner, data from the MeT department showed.

Banasthali and Jaipur recorded 44.1 degrees and 43 degrees, respectively, it said.

Minimum temperature was recorded between 24 degrees and 32 degrees at most of the places. Light rainfall was recorded at a few places on Tuesday. PTI AG HIG HIG