Scores held during Mumbai police's 'operation all out'

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Several hundred people were nabbed after Mumbai police's "operation all out" in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

As part of the operation, gambling dens, illegal liquor vends, hotels and lodges etc were raided across the metropolis' five police regions by teams under the guidance of 13 deputy commissioners of police, 41 ACPs and senior inspectors of police stations, the official said.

"Eight absconders were held, 53 were caught against whom non-bailable warrants were issued. Action was taken against 49 for illegal weapons, while two were arrested with firearms. A total of 62 people who were externed were caught from city limits," he said.

Five persons were booked under NDPS Act, 24 gambling and liquor dens were raided leading to the arrest of 30 persons, he said.

"Action was taken against 154 hawkers. During road block checks (nakabandi) at 111 places, we checked 7233 vehicles, took action against 2440 persons under Motor Vehicle Act. We acted against 77 motorists for drunk driving," he said. PTI ZA BNM