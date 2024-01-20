Scores of activists from ST community join BJP in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Scores of activists from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday.

They joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Udhampur district party chief Arun Gupta and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia.

The joining witnessed key figures from the Gujjar and Bakerwal Community, including retired officers Bashir Ahmed Sumbria, Babur Chandel and Yasser Chandel, besides others.

Welcoming the new members, Gupta reiterated the BJP's dedication to the betterment of all segments of the society particularly those neglected by other political parties for decades.

Addressing the newcomers, Mankotia expressed confidence in the BJP's appeal across all communities and attributed it to the party's commendable actions.

He asserted the BJP is poised to dominate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with widespread support.

