Scores of people administered oath for keeping Yamuna clean

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Scores of people living along the banks of the Yamuna were administered a pledge to keep the river clean during a nine-day padyatra from Delhi to Mathura, organisers of the march said on Wednesday.

The march led by Dada Guru, a seer, was flagged off from Chhath Ghat near ITO on October 28.

Members of various social religious organisations led by Yamuna Sansad participated in the padyatra that concluded in Mathura on November 5.

"Thousands of people living in the villages and towns along the banks of the Yamuna were made aware of the crisis faced by the river due to heavy pollution. They were also administered a pledge to keep the river clean," Guru told a press conference.

Yamuna Sansad convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari said such awareness programmes to ensure active public participation to achieve the goal of cleaning the Yamuna will continue in the future as well.

A huge public meeting will be held after the Yamuna Yatra at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on November 30 to further focus efforts to protect and conserve the river and natural environment, he added.