Scout Guide activities should be implemented in all schools and colleges: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that Scout Guide activities should be effectively implemented in all schools and colleges of the state.

Addressing the special meeting of Rajasthan State Bharat Scout Guide at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that work should be done by creating an environment for this at all levels.

It was told in the meeting that under the 100-day action plan of the state government, the activities of the Scout Guide groups have been made effective by registering them in 1,500 new schools.

Similarly, 8,826 inactive groups were activated and over 4,000 teachers of the higher secondary schools were trained.

Mishra said it is important that Rajasthan is leading across the country in co-curricular activities along with education. He also stressed on continuous work for the development of creative abilities in the students.

The governor said that even in the new education policy, more emphasis has been given on capacity development of the students.

He called for effective implementation of co-curricular activities of Rajasthan State Bharat Scout Guide in all the funded universities and colleges of the state.

It was told in the meeting that the Scout Guide activities are presently being conducted in more than 60 per cent of the universities and colleges. The governor also agreed to take action to organise a seven-day Scout Guide training camp for the colleges and schools on the lines of Govind Guru Tribal University.

Rajasthan Scout Guide Chief Commissioner Niranjan Arya said in the meeting that there is a plan to increase 20 lakh Scout Guides in the state in the next three years. PTI AG AS AS