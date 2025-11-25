Scouting not limited to sports; it is way of life based on character and service: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that scouting is not limited to sports, exercises, or uniforms; it is a way of life based on character and service.

Adityanath was addressing the diamond jubilee programme of the Bharat Scouts and Guides as part of the 19th National Jamboree.

"Scouting is not limited to sports, exercises, or uniforms; it is a way of life based on character and service. Today, the idea of Scouts and Guides is spreading to more than 170 countries, which is a matter of happiness. This Jamboree also presents a global integration of Indian culture with modern management," Adityanath said.

Citing the example of Adiguru Shankaracharya, he said that Shankaracharya, a monk from Kerala, established the 'Char Dhams' in all four directions in the country and hoisted the eternal flag of India far and wide at the age of just 32.

He said that success is achieved through unity, teamwork, and discipline. "When all our energies are directed in one direction and everyone trusts the leadership, real results are seen," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, inaugurated the Major Dhyanchand Adventure Village, the UP government said in a statement.

He said that adventure sports are not only about thrills, but also a powerful medium to develop crucial qualities of decisiveness, teamwork, and leadership in youth.

This Jamboree of Scouts and Guides strengthens the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and unites the youth from across the country on a single platform, he said.

Chaudhary also visited the Government Industrial Training Institute, Mohanlalganj (Lucknow). He met with the ITI students and said they have immense talent and modern training, industry collaboration, and life skills are being prioritised to further strengthen their employability.