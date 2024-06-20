Scrap condition imposed on powerloom units to register afresh to avail of power subsidy: SP MLA

Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rais Shaikh, who represents the Bhiwandi East assembly constituency in Maharashtra, has urged the state government to scrap the condition imposed on powerloom units to avail of the additional electricity subsidy scheme.

He made the demand in a letter written to state Textiles Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Shaikh claimed that the condition of powerloom units having to register themselves afresh to avail of the subsidy scheme is creating difficulties for these centres.

Due to the complexity of the process involved in the new registration system, only 60 out of 21,000 powerloom units in Bhiwandi have so far applied for the electricity subsidy, he said.

Powerloom units already have electricity metres, hence the government must consider this as a basis for providing the subsidy scheme benefits. Otherwise, many powerloom owners will be deprived of the scheme benefits unnecessarily, Shaikh added. PTI COR NP