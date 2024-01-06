Scrap dealer held for buying stolen lab equipment in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A 44-year-old scrap dealer was arrested for allegedly buying stolen laboratory equipment worth Rs 1.5 lakh from two men in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Nagma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

On December 7, an incident of burglary was reported in Uttam Nagar area. The complainant stated that someone broke into his premises at Shiv Vihar and stole three laptops and laboratory equipment worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said.

During investigation, police analysed the crime scene and found two men carrying white bags near the spot. They followed the accused through CCTV footage and found that they took the stolen property to a shop of scrap dealer at Om Vihar Phase-5 in Uttam Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the shop was owned by Nagma, who, along with her family, had gone to her in-laws' house after receiving the stolen property, the officer said.

On Friday, a tip-off was received that Nagma was present at her shop. A raid was conducted and she was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

During search, laboratory equipment, along with two stolen mobile phones (in other theft cases), were recovered from her shop, the DCP said.

The woman revealed that while operating the scrap shop, she came in contact with several thieves from whom she used to receive the stolen articles, Vardhan said.

Similarly, two thieves -- Saddam and Dawood Ansari -- sold the stolen laboratory equipment to her. She also used to lend money to drug addicts and take their mobile phones as surety, police added. PTI NIT CK