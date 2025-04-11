Scrap dealer held for robbing crockery godown in Delhi in 2012

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old scrap dealer for his alleged involvement in the robbery of an entire crockery godown in Nangli Poona area in 2012, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mafu alias Marfat, was arrested by the police on Thursday, they said. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in 2012.

"After some time, he shifted to Delhi and started working as a scrap dealer, but he couldn’t earn a handsome livelihood. As a result, he fell into bad company and started committing petty thefts. He later engaged in robberies with his accomplices," a senior police officer said.

Mafu was part of a seven-member gang that broke into the godown by forcing open the shutter and decamping with the stock using a truck on the intervening night of April 10 and 11 in 2012, making headlines due to the scale and method of the burglary, he said.

While four of the accused were arrested earlier, Mafu and two others remained at large. On Thursday, Mafu was arrested and confessed to his role in the burglary during sustained interrogation, the officer said.

Police said he is a habitual offender with at least eight previous cases of burglary, theft and violations under the Arms and Gambling Acts. Further investigation is underway, he added.