Scrap dealer held in Maharashtra for 'anti-India' slogans; his shop bulldozed

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a scrap dealer and his wife in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district for allegedly raising slogans against India after it defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities at the Malvan Municipal Council on Monday also razed the 38-year-old man's shop using a bulldozer for unauthorised construction, on Tarkarli Road in Sindhudurg, an official said.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals.

Some locals approached the Malvan police in Sindhudurg on Sunday night with a complaint against the scrap dealer, Kitabullah Hamidulla Khan, who lived with his family on Tarkarli Road, the official said.

According to the complaint, Khan along with his wife Ayesha (35) and son aged 15 allegedly chanted "anti-India" slogans, he said.

They also allegedly raised slogans against India after the dismissal of Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma, the official said.

Some locals took out a bike rally in Deulwada area of Malvan on Monday to protest against the scrap dealer's action, he said.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, a case was registered on Monday against the scrap dealer and his two family members on various charges, including promoting enmity between groups based on religion, he said.

The scrap dealer and his wife were arrested on Monday, while their son was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the official said.

On Monday, the Malvan Municipal Council's encroachment removal department bulldozed the scrap dealer's shop as it was unauthorised and constructed illegally, another official said. PTI DC GK