Scrap dealer robbed, strangulated in Delhi's Hari Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Two men allegedly robbed Rs 3,200 from a scrap dealer and tried to kill him by strangulating him in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the two men talking to the scrap dealer, and then robbing him of Rs 3,200, they said.

Police said one of the two men allegedly strangulated the scrap dealer. When the scrap dealer fell unconscious on the road, the duo, thinking him to be dead, fled from the spot.

The footage also showed that the scrap dealer later regained consciousness, they said.

"We have recorded the statement of the scrap dealer identified as Sanjay (32). According to his statement, he was robbed off Rs 3,200. The incident occurred on October 16 near Gurudwara, Fateh Nagar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

"The attackers have been identified and efforts are on to apprehend them," he added.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 392 (whoever commits robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI BM AS SKY