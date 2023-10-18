Scrap dealer robbed, strangulated in Delhi's Hari Nagar, two arrested

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a scrap dealer of Rs 3,200 and attempting to kill him by strangulating him in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage of the October 16 incident surfaced on social media in which three men are seen talking to the scrap dealer Sanjay (32) and later strangling and robbing him, they said.

In the video, as the scrap dealer takes out money from his pocket and starts counting it, one of the accused goes behind Sanjay and tries to strangle him while the other person snatches money from the victim’s hand and the trio run away.

The footage also shows that Sanjay later regained conscious.

“We have arrested two men, Vikas and Sahil. One another is still absconding, he will be arrested soon," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichita Veer.

"We have recorded the statement of the scrap dealer identified as Sanjay (32). According to his statement, he was robbed off Rs 3,200. The incident occurred on October 16 near Gurudwara, Fateh Nagar," he said.

Sanjay's condition is fine an FIR was registered in the matter, the DCP said.

The attackers have been booked under sections 392 (whoever commits robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. PTI BM NB