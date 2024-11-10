Scrap dealer, wife and son found dead in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old scrap dealer, his wife and their son were found dead in their home here on Sunday, police said.

They said the blood-soaked bodies of Mansoor alias Bhura, his wife Ubaida (50) and son Yaquoob (19) were discovered by the scrap dealer's mother.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said Bhura's mother lived near his Khalifa colony residence.

On Sunday, the woman came to her son's place but nobody answered the door. When she peeked inside and saw the bodies, she informed the police.

Jha said a screwdriver was found near the bodies and that it prima facie appears to be the murder weapon.

According to police, the couple had five children and one of their sons, Zahur, is a history-sheeter.

Police officials said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and separate teams formed to work the case. PTI COR ABN IJT