Scrap godown gutted in blaze; no injuries

Thane, June 8 (PTI) A scrap godown storing plastic materials in Thane was gutted in a major fire on Sunday, officials said, adding that the blaze was controlled after three hours.

Nobody was injured in the incident, said Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"The Disaster Management Cell received information about the fire at a godown in Shilphata area around 10:31 AM," Tadvi said.

A coordinated firefighting operation was immediately launched involving teams from both Thane and Navi Mumbai, he said.

The fire was extinguished by the fire department personnel at 1:30 PM, Tadvi added.

He said the cause of the fire could not be known immediately. PTI COR NSK