Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown at Kolad village in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred in the afternoon, an official said.

He said the blaze spread due to plastic and wooden material stored in the godown and also engulfed oil barrels.

Fire Brigade personnel brought the blaze under control and are conducting a search and rescue operation, the official added. PTI COR DC NSK