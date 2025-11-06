Scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A major fire engulfed five scrap godowns in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, an official said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

The blaze was brought under control after more than two hours, said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Sachin Kadam.

Local residents claimed that the fire spread quickly due to a cylinder blast, he said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the godowns located near a slum and multiple agencies responded to the incident, Kadam said.

"The Airoli Fire Station received a report of a fire in a chawl opposite Sunshine Hotel at 2:51 pm. It quickly spread to the nearby scrap godowns where plastic and cardboard waste was stored," he said.

Fire tenders from Koparkhairane, Nerul and Vashi were sent to help at the scene while the Airoli division was asked to make a JCB available to remove the debris, Kadam added.

The fire was successfully brought under control by 5:18 pm and cooling work was underway, he said. PTI COR KRK