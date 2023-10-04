Scrap godowns gutted in major fire; none hurt

Nashik, Oct 4 (PTI) At least 8 scrap godowns were gutted in a major fire in Ambad MIDC area of Nashik city in Maharashtra in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted at around 2 AM in the godowns located in the Satpur-Ambad link road area.

The blaze was doused at around 6 AM after four hours by fire tenders from multiple areas of the city which were rushed to the spot, officials said. Prima facie, goods worth lakhs, including cardboard, plastic and plywood stored in these godowns, were destroyed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the officials said. PTI COR NSK