Scrap Karnataka law granting 4% reservation to Muslims in contracts: BJP members in LS

New Delhi: BJP members on Wednesday demanded the rollback of the Karnataka government bill that grants four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts, contending that the move amounted to partitioning of the country.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, BJP members Nishikant Dubey and Tejasvi Surya demanded a roll back of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, amid protests from opposition members.

Dubey said the Congress agreed to form provincial governments in alliance with the Muslim League in 1937, which led to the partition of India on religious lines in 1947.

"Today, by furthering the demand for caste census and giving away government contracts in the name of religion, Congress wants to divide India again for the sake of vote bank," the BJP member said.

He said that Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana were carving out reservation for Muslims from quotas meant for OBCs.

Dubey said the Congress and other opposition parties want to extend reservation to Muslims and destroy the social harmony in the country.

The BJP member said the Constitution does not allow any discrimination in the name of religion and urged the Centre to bring a law to end the appeasement politics of the opposition parties.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said Dubey had raised a serious issue and the minister concerned would be apprised of it.

BJP member Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress government in Karnataka of incentivising religious conversion to Islam by bringing in laws granting reservations to Muslims in government contracts.

"This will only encourage people associated with PFI (Popular Front of India) and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity) who are sitting idle," the Lok Sabha member from South Bengaluru said.