Scrap VB- G RAM G, restore MGNREGA, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that the Centre abolish the VB–GRAMG scheme and restore the MGNREGA saying the "repeal" had taken away the constitutional right to work of Dalits, tribals, women, small farmers and rural labourers, besides undermining the powers of elected panchayats.

Moving a resolution in the Karnataka Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act must be restored along with people's right to employment, panchayat autonomy under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment and a minimum wage of Rs 400," and sought that a copy of the resolution be sent to the Centre.

He said the latest rural employment scheme VB–G RAM G should be scrapped in its entirety, arguing that it would lead to increased unemployment, reduced participation of women and greater pressure on Dalit and tribal families.

"When an important law was repealed and a new one was introduced, everyone's view was important. MGNREGA was repealed and VB–GRAMG was introduced without discussing with the states," Siddaramaiah alleged.

He pointed out that under MGNREGA. 12.16 crore people in rural areas were getting 100 days' job. If someone applied for a job, then he or she was given it. If not a job, then at least money was given under the previous employment guarantee scheme.

He further said women constituted 53.61 per cent of the workforce under MGNREGA, while 28 per cent belonged to SC/ST communities.

He warned that these sections are now rendered jobless.

According to Siddaramaiah, MGNREGA was a demand-based guarantee that prevented distress migration, unlike VB–GRAMG, under which the Centre would decide the nature of work, notify villages and release funds, leaving gram panchayats with no role.

Slamming the BJP MLAs who were objecting to his explanation, he said, "study VB–GRAMG first and then come for debate. You have passed the Act and you don't read it..(it) is unfair." Siddaramaiah pointed out that Karnataka had 71.18 lakh rural labourers, more than 51 per cent of them women, and alleged that new restrictions would halt work during agricultural seasons for 60 days.

He said contractors, who were banned under MGNREGA, had now been allowed to take up large works, while wage parity and year-round employment were no longer guaranteed.

He also objected to the Centre sharing only 60 per cent of wage costs, with states bearing 40 per cent, at a time when the latter were facing fund crunch.

He said successive BJP chief ministers, including B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, had earlier praised MGNREGA, noting that 31.14 lakh families and 59.13 lakh individuals had benefited in a year, creating 13.24 crore person-days of work with Rs 3,769 crore paid as wages.

"After lauding it, this Act was abolished," he said, alleging that villagers had begun migrating again in search of work.

When BJP MLAs objected and sought elaboration, the CM asked the Speaker U T Khader to act against members disrupting his speech under Rule 347, remarking, "we too know how to do satire and create disturbance during your speech." He described V B–GRAM G as "deadly for villages," adding, "I forget its full form because it is far from rural life." Responding to an intervention by BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar that the Centre had given six months' time for implementation, Siddaramaiah said Presidential assent had already been granted and the law notified without consulting states.

He alleged the scheme was inspired by "Manusmriti," claiming it was not intended to financially empower women, Dalits, tribals and small farmers, and accused the RSS of guiding the BJP.

Reiterating his demands, Siddaramaiah said MGNREGA must be restored, VB–G RAM G abolished, panchayat rights returned and the cost-sharing formula scrapped, asserting that repealing MGNREGA amounted to insulting Mahatma Gandhi and taking away the rights of the rural poor. PTI GMS GMS SA