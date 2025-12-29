Scrapping of MGNREGA anti-rural; statewide protests to be launched against it: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Opposing the central government's decision to discontinue the MGNREGA scheme, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday held a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge ground here.

Terming the move "anti-rural" and "detrimental" to the livelihood security of millions of rural families, Sukhu said the Congress will intensify its opposition by organising protests at district and block levels across the state to expose the anti-people nature of the decision.

The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Cabinet Ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Anirudh Singh, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma, held placards and raised slogans during the protest.

One of the placards read: "First, they killed Mahatma Gandhi, now they are killing his name".

The scheme conceived and implemented by the Congress-led UPA government under the leadership of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had been a cornerstone of rural employment and inclusive growth, Sukhu said, according to a statement issued here.

He pointed out that under the earlier framework, works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme were planned and executed based on the resolutions of Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas, reflecting local priorities and ensuring grassroots participation.

However, the new mechanism sidelines Panchayats, as planning authority has been centralised, and funds will now be allocated directly by the Centre, with projects notified for selected areas, he added.

According to Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh would be among the worst-affected, as earlier, the central government met the entire wage liability under MGNREGA, while the state provided an additional incentive of Rs 80 per day to workers.

Under the revised arrangement, however, the Centre will bear only 90 percent of the wages, leaving the state to shoulder the remaining burden, he said.

Asserting that MGNREGA must continue in its original spirit, driven by Panchayat demands and local development needs, he said the salaries of officers and employees posted in Zila Parishads under MGNREGA have also been discontinued, which would adversely impact the effective implementation of the (new) scheme.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which has received the President's assent, repeals the MGNREGA, paving the way for several structural changes to the rural jobs scheme.

Responding to a query on apple imports, the chief minister further said the state government was firmly against the Centre's decision to reduce import duty on the fruit.

He cautioned that the move would severely impact apple growers in Himachal Pradesh and assured that the matter would be taken up strongly with the Centre to protect the interests of orchardists.

Congress MLAs and other senior leaders were also present at the protest.