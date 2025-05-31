Scrapping of tenders: Aaditya targets Shinde, Cong demands probe into all big projects

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday demanded the sacking of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the state agency MMRDA said it would scrap the tender process for two big-ticket infrastructure projects in Thane.

The Congress demanded a judicial probe into all mega infrastructure projects in the state, alleging massive corruption, in the wake of the decision of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is headed by Shinde as Urban Development Minister.

Speaking at a press conference, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should order a probe against Shinde by the police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Income Tax Department.

On Friday, the MMRDA told the Supreme Court that it was scrapping two tenders associated with the Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayander project and said it would start the process of inviting bids anew "to safeguard larger public interest".

The step was being taken voluntarily to reinforce public trust and ensure optimal use of taxpayers' funds, the MMRDA said, adding that the state-run authority was actively considering a downward revision of the base cost by approximately Rs 3,000 crore based on financial bids revealed during the litigation.

"Why should the government back down? No contractor goes against the government for one tender. This is only a scam. Cancelling the tender does not mean everything is clean. You (MMRDA) had a sword hanging on your head, which is why you had to cancel the tender," Thackeray said.

"Will CM Fadnavis get the matter probed by EOW, IT or ED? The CM should himself take charge of the MMDRA," he said.

"Will you sack Shinde from the cabinet till the probe gets over? He has to face action," Thackeray added.

The Supreme Court earlier this week rapped the MMRDA while hearing a plea of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) against the MMRDA's decision to disqualify the infrastructure giant from bidding for the projects.

The two high-value projects in question include the approximately Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project a 9.8-kilometre bridge along Vasai Creek and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project, which involves the construction of five-kilometre twin tunnels from Gaimukh to the Fountain Hotel Junction on Thane's Ghodbunder Road.

Thackeray, meanwhile, also claimed that the MMRDA had initially given only 20 days for bidders to submit their bids for the two mega infrastructure projects.

He said the tender was issued on September 13, 2024, and the bidders were supposed to submit the bid on October 3, 2024. He said such a short notice is only given for emergency work and not big-ticket projects.

After he raised the issue, Thackeray said, the time to submit the bids was extended to 60 days.

A bank guarantee of a financial institution based in St Louis, a country in the Caribbean, was furnished, and only after he flagged the issue, the MMRDA rescinded its decision, Thackeray claimed.

The tender conditions were designed in such a way that some "favourite contractors" could bag the contract, he alleged.

Elsewhere, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded a judicial probe into all mega infrastructure projects in the state, alleging massive corruption.

There was corruption to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore in the Ghodbunder-Bhayandar tunnel project and the Mumbai Elevated Road project, the Congress leader claimed.

"There should be a judicial probe into all major projects," Sapkal added.

The Samruddhi highway, Pune ring road, Virar-Alibag corridor and Shaktipeeth highway projects have become breeding grounds for corruption, Sapkal alleged.