'Scratching his head with embers', says CPI(M) on Anvar's communalism claims

New Delhi/Malappuram, Sep 30 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday accused independent MLA P V Anvar, with whom it severed ties after his rebellion against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of misusing religion and faith to target the party and the government in Kerala.

In response to Anvar's allegations on various platforms that he was being branded a "communalist" by the CPI(M) for offering namaz five times a day, senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan said such accusations were completely false.

He added that no one was against praying, and noted that they had anticipated Anvar would play this "trump card." "He is scratching his head with embers," Balan told reporters in New Delhi.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that Anvar's aim is to destroy the image of the chief minister, who is highly regarded by minority communities, and that this is part of the UDF's agenda.

"There is a conspiracy behind Anvar's allegations. In the last assembly election concerning Malappuram, the voter turnout for the Left was 43 per cent. There was a significant shift of votes from the Muslim community to the Left. The main reason for this is Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention," he said.

Reacting to Anvar's allegations, including the gold smuggling charges against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi, the CPI(M) leader stated that an investigation is progressing into all the matters mentioned by the MLA.

"Two teams are investigating four issues, and their report will be coming soon," Balan said, alleging that Anvar's aim is not for a comprehensive investigation, but something else entirely.

The CPI(M)'s reaction came a day after Anvar organised a public meeting in his home turf of Nilambur in the Malappuram district, launching a fresh attack on Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) while seeking a High Court-monitored probe into his allegations on various issues, including those against ADGP Ajithkumar.

Meanwhile, Anvar continued his attack against the CPI(M) on Monday, stating that if he makes a decision, the Left will lose power in many local bodies in Malappuram, as well as in neighbouring Kozhikode and Palakkad districts.

"If the CPI(M) challenges me, I am ready to take it on. There is an attempt to label me as communal," he said.

Anvar said that a survey regarding his potential formation of a political party is ongoing.

"Let people evaluate the public meeting I organised on Sunday. I said the meeting would be revolutionary, and it was," he claimed. PTI TGB TGB KH